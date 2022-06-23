Nia Sharma says her break from work isn't voluntary: 'I am still a beggar who needs work, money'

Nia Sharma, who hasn't been seen on the TV for a while now, has shared that her break is not voluntary. The actor was recently seen in the music video for Javed Ali's song Hairaan opposite Kunaal Roy Kapoor. Last year, she featured in the music video of Garbe Ki Raat by Rahul Vaidya and Do Ghoont remix by Shruti Rane. Also Read| Nia Sharma says she gets awkward when people call her hot or pretty: 'I cant digest it'

However, Nia has been absent from television since participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2021. Her last web series was Jamai 2.0 that released on ZEE5 that same year. When asked about her break from television, Nia said that it isn't voluntary and she will accept whatever good project comes her way.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."

Asked if she has been missing from television because she has moved on from the platform, Nia said, "I think I have stopped moving only. Mereko aisa lagta hai koi break lag gaya hai (It feeI that someone has hit a break). Na to I have auditioned in a while for anything. Anything that comes to me on a phone, they ask me for my money, and the call never comes back. Auditions toh bohot door ki baat hai (Auditions are something far off). For me, everything has kind of stopped. The day it comes, whatever comes, something big comes up, I will take it, I want to take it."

Nia rose to fame when she played Manvi Chaudhary in the Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also gained popularity for her portrayal of Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja. Her last fictional TV show was Naagin 4, in which she played Brinda.

