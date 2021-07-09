Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikkhil Advani announces The Empire, to be launched on Disney+ Hotstar soon, watch teaser
Disney+ Hotstar series will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar.
Nikkhil Advani announces The Empire, to be launched on Disney+ Hotstar soon, watch teaser

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani took to Twitter to announce his ambitious next project, a web series which will air on Disney+ Hotstar, titled The Empire.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled The Empire. Touted as a monumental period, it will be launched on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Friday, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the Disney+ Hotstar show.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king.


Speaking more about Disney+ Hotstar project, Nikkhil Advani, who is best known for his movies D-Day and Batla House, said, "Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment."

"Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers," he added.

