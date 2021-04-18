Nikki Tamboli explains her feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: ‘It wasn’t an attraction’

Nikki Tamboli, who confessed to liking Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, has now explained that it was not an ‘attraction’. She said that she liked his strong personality and the fact that he took a stand for what he believed in.

Further, Nikki said that she was cut off from the outside world during Bigg Boss 14 and did not have too many ‘options’ inside the house. Aly entered the show as a wild card contestant to support his best friend and now girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin.

“Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar aap paanch mahine rehte ho, toh ek hi chehra dikhega na aapko, duniya nahi dikhegi. Toh majboori mein bhi aap kabhi kabhi keh dete ho ki chal woh pasand hai. But it is not pasand-pasand kyunki bahar aake mujhe pata chala ki wahaan pe options nahi hai (You see the same face when you are inside the Bigg Boss house for five months, you do not see the world outside. Sometimes, out of compulsion, you end up saying that you like someone. But it is not liking in that sense because after coming out, you realise that your options were limited),” she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

On Bigg Boss 14, Nikki told Rakhi Sawant that if Aly ever asks her if she likes him, she will say yes. “Mujhe woh genuinely pasand hai (I genuinely like him),” Nikki had confessed, adding that Aly is only best friends with Jasmin, and not in a relationship with her.

Asked if she was ever attracted to Aly, Nikki said, “It wasn’t an attraction. I liked the strong personality he had and obviously, he is charming, no doubt. But mujhe jo attract kiya woh tha uski personality, ki sahi jagah pe stand leta tha. Bohot achche se baat karta tha aur apne mudde jo hai sahi disha mein leke jaata tha aur sahi time pe usko bolta tha (What I was drawn to was his personality and taking the right stands. He spoke well and put forth his opinions in the right way and at the right time).”

Currently, Aly is in a relationship with Jasmin. They realised their feelings for each other on the show and have even expressed their desire to get married someday.