Bigg Boss 14: Fan asks Jasmin Bhasin about Nikki Tamboli’s feelings for Aly Goni, see her reply
Fans were rooting for best friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to get together on Bigg Boss 14 and made the hashtag #JasLy, an amalgamation of their names, one of the top trends on Twitter. Jasmin fell in love with Aly during the show and realised that he is ‘the one’. However, she was not the only one. Nikki Tamboli, too, confessed to having feelings for him.
In an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Jasmin was asked about Nikki’s feelings for Aly. “Have u watched nikki's feeling about Aly? Everyone want Aly. But Aly want Only Jasmin,” a fan wrote to her. She wrote in her reply, “Hahaha #JasLy forever.”
Last month, while talking to Rakhi Sawant, Nikki said that if Aly ever asks her if she likes him, she will say yes. “Mujhe woh genuinely pasand hai (I genuinely like him),” Nikki confessed, adding that Aly is only best friends with Jasmin, and not in a relationship with her.
Jasmin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday and her exit even made host Salman Khan emotional. Aly broke down and needed his inhaler to regain composure.
Earlier on the show, Jasmin and Aly have discussed their bond and whether their friendship could actually be love. They even talked about proposing to each other and the possibility of getting married if their families approve of each other.
In her chat with fans on Twitter, Jasmin was asked if she will marry Aly. She wrote, “Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family.”
Jasmin also addressed speculation of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14. She thanked her fans for their love and said that she will definitely return if the makers of the show called her back.
