Kavita Kaushik slams fan who says she has lost all respect after Bigg Boss 14 exit, takes a dig at Rubina-Abhinav
Kavita Kaushik slams fan who says she has lost all respect after Bigg Boss 14 exit, takes a dig at Rubina-Abhinav

Kavita Kaushik took on a person who said she has lost all respect after exiting Bigg Boss 14 in a huff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:51 AM IST

Kavita Kaushik is in no mood to entertain any comment regarding her stint on Bigg Boss 14. The actor exited the Bigg Boss house twice –first time after she failed to get enough votes and then in a huff after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. She and her husband also claimed that Abhinav had earlier hassled her, including calling her, drunk, late at night.

On Twitter, Kavita took on a person who said that she has lost all respect after her stint in the reality show. “Bigg Boss is not your place. You have lost all respect,” the person had written.


Kavita took a dig at her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants as she replied to the person. “Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect! (Why? Did I have a fake affair on the show? Did I reveal secrets about my marriage? Or did I cry fake tears and played the victim card for footage? I don’t care for respect that people get by doing such things)."


Kavita’s sojourn on the show has been acerbic with constant fights with contestants such as Eijaz Khan and Rubina-Abhinav. Her second exit also led to a lot of heartburn, with many wondering how she could have left it after a fight. When a person on Twitter asked whether she had to pay 2 crore for leaving the show midway, she just answered, “Sshh”.

In answer to another person, she said, "Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in, everyone can't understand this (The gates were opened for me by Lord Mahadev, the rest is all content for viewers to consume. I was desperate to get out and not stay in, everyone can understand that)."

