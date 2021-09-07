Offended Amitabh Bachchan says ‘gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai’ as Farah Khan calls veg biryani a hoax. Watch

Actor and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan never share food with him, an accusation they have vehemently denied.

In a promo from an upcoming episode of the show, Amitabh told the audience how Deepika eats a snack ‘every three minutes’ but never offers him anything. “Harr teen minute pe inka aadmi aata hai, donge mein… and yeh bas khaana shuru kareti thi. Kabhi itna nai hua ki Amit ji aap kuch lenge? Bilkul nai (Every third minute, her guy would come in, bringing a dish. It never occurred to her to offer me some food too. Never),” he said on the show. Deepika was shocked at his accusations, saying that it was all a lie. She, instead revealed that Amitabh would come looking for her tiffin and would wipe it clear every time. The two worked together on Shoojit Sircar's Piku.

Amitabh warned her that lying on KBC is strictly prohibited. When Farah tried to tease Deepika about her eating habits, Amitabh took her case too, asking her why she never feeds him her famous biryani. “Sir dekho aap vegetarian ho aur humare ghar mein vegetarian biryani jaisi koi cheez banti hi nahi hai (Sir look, you are a vegetarian and at our house we do not serve any such thing as a veg biryani),” she said. Amitabh asked her if she thinks there is no such thing as a vegetarian biryani. “Sir usko vegetable pulav kehte hai, biryani nahi (Sir, it is actually vegetable pulav, not biryani)," Farah replied.

“Ae gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai yahan se (Ae bring my car around, I need to leave this place),” an offended Amitabh told his show's team.

Amitabh and Deepika will soon be seen together in the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit, The Intern. The film was earlier supposed to star Rishi Kapoor but after his death in April last year, Amitabh was brought on board the movie.