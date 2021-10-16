Old films are like acting institute for me, says Manav Soneji

Last seen in television daily Kaatelal & Sons, actor Manav Soneji feels it’s difficult to avoid getting typecast. “When you start from scratch the choices are least. Also, as a newcomer, you have no idea what will click with the audience,” says the young actor.

“I was still in my teens when I took up acting and with my second daily Tedi Medhi Family, I got to do comedy and that’s what worked for me. But what followed was more comic characters. I had no reason to say no as I wanted work and that was my sole intention instead of worrying about getting typecast,” adds the Bal Gopal and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai actor.

Soneji believes old movies are no less than an acting institute for young actors. “It was during the first lockdown that I got a chance to explore old movies of legendary actors like Mahmoodji, Amitabh (Bachchan) sir and of course Shah Rukh (Khan) sir. I find work of these actors beyond comparison and I try my best to learn whatever I can from them. As I joined the industry in my teens and was busy with martial arts previously, I never really had a chance to take up an acting course. Thus, you can say these actors are my gurus and their films my institute.”

The youngster, who shot in Lucknow post-lockdown, wants to try his hand in other genres too. “My regional film Gujarat 11 with actor Daisy Shah gave me a good opportunity to attempt a grey character and it really came out well on screen. It gave me confidence that I can take up other characters too. After wrapping my last series, I am all ready to explore different roles and stories,” adds Soneji who was also part of shows Mere Sai, Akbar and AdhaFULL.