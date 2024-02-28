Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor strikes comedian for joke on ‘honeymoon’ on live TV show

Popular Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor gave it back rather violently to a comedian who cracked a lewd joke on her. She struck comedian Sherry Nanha multiple times on the TV show Public Demand after he jokingly suggested that they should get married and go on a honeymoon. (Also Read: Pakistani singer Javed Bashir: Want to see how lifting of ban is implemented in India) Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor strikes a comedian for joke on honeymoon

What happened on the show?

When Shazia appeared as a guest on Public Demand, Sherry asked her, “After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?” This enraged Shazia as she warned Sherry by saying, "Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up, but this time, I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying 'honeymoon'. This is how you talk to women?"

As Shazia uttered these words, she got up and began striking Sherry, only for others on the set to intervene and stop the physical altercation. A confused Sherry continued to take the beating before Shazia was physically stopped from striking him. Host Mohsin Abbas Haider prevented Shazia from getting more physical, but also warned Sherry to stick to the script instead of improvising with tasteless, offensive jokes.

Shazia referred to “last time” as the instance when she previously played a physical prank on Mohsin. However, this time, when a joke was cracked on her, she lost her cool, got physical, and immediately left the set, promising to never appear on the show again. This chain of events can be watched in a video shared by an X handle.

Internet reacts

X users were quick to react in the comment section of the video post. Many speculated whether the stunt was scripted for eyeballs. One user commented, “Scripted hoga (must be scripted).” Another wrote, “Scripted h kya?” (Is it scripted?). "Probably, that has been produced or adapted for the stage and contrived for a desired impression! #Scripted," commented a third user.

About Shazia Manzoor

Born in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, Shazia has been trained by Ustad Feroz of Gwalior gharana. She's known for crooning Punjabi folk songs, Sufi poems, and Urdu tracks. Her memorable melodies include Aaja Sohniya, Mahi Aavega, Maye Ni Kinnu Akhan, Chann Mere Makkhna, Dhol Mahia, and Akh Da Nasha. She's also known for her performance of Hare Hare Bans on Coken Studio (Pakistan) Season 8 in 2015.