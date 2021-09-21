Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Paras Chhabra explains reason behind weight gain, says he was depressed, anxious the morning of Sidharth Shukla's death
tv

Paras Chhabra explains reason behind weight gain, says he was depressed, anxious the morning of Sidharth Shukla's death

Paras Chhabra has explained the reason behind his weight gain and said that he was taking anxiety pills, which made him sleep a lot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Paras Chhabra has explained the reason behind his weight gain.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra has explained the reason behind his weight gain. Paras, who has appeared on reality shows such as Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 13, said that his weight gain can be attributed to his anxiety. 

In an interview, Paras Chhabra said that his medication made him sleep a lot, because of which he became heavier. He said that he wants to shed weight organically and doesn't want to use supplements.

Paras told a leading daily, "I am gaining weight because of two reasons - one because I had a liver infection which made me swell up and secondly after I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I started getting anxiety attacks. I was taking anti-anxiety pills and so I would sleep a lot and have gained weight post that."

He added, "I am now going to lose weight naturally by gymming and exercising. I have started work on my fitness and will be back in form soon. Earlier I had planned to do hardcore gymming with the help of supplements but my family members, most of whom are doctors, have asked me to stay away from anything like that. They have advised me to shed weight naturally and I am now following their advice only."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: ‘It’s all over', Sidharth Shukla's mother told Rahul Vaidya after his death; singer recalls conversation

Paras attended his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla's funeral recently and said in an earlier interview that he ‘was already anxious and depressed’ the day Sidharth died, and that he started having anxiety attacks after learning of his death.

He was spotted at the Mumbai airport, arriving in the city just in time for the funeral. He was joined by his rumoured girlfriend Mahira Sharma, whom he described in a recent interview as ‘more than a friend'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paras chhabra bigg boss mahira sharma sidharth shukla
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13: Amitabh asks producer to ‘stop the show’ as contestant flirts with him

KBC 13: Can you answer this question that made Pankaj Kumar Singh quit the game?

Sana Makbul on link up rumours with Vishal Aditya Singh: Can’t a girl and guy be just good friends?

Nia Sharma had existential questions after Sidharth Shukla’s death: What are we running after? What does fame mean?
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP