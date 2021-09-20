Pratik Sehajpal remembers Sidharth Shukla after exiting Bigg Boss OTT house, says he 'got to know late'

A day after he stepped out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik Sehajpal shared a heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death earlier this month left fans and friends shocked.

Pratik posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, “Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla.”

Pratik also shared a clip of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s visit to the Bigg Boss OTT house. Sidharth told Pratik in the clip, “Yaar Pratik! Ghar walo ke hisab se tumhari fan following ghatati ja rahi hai (Dear Pratik! Your fan following seems to be dwindling according to the housemates),” and he promptly responded, “Ghar wale matter nahi karte lekin yaar (These housemates do not matter at all).”

Sidharth then cheered Pratik on, saying, “That’s my man!” Shehnaaz also told Pratik, “Pratik, bahut acche, bahut acche. Jab dikhta nahi hai na koi, Pratik ki alag ladai ho rahi hoti hai. To wo accha lagta hai. Yaar kuch to dikhao kuch to dikhao. Live me pura aise ho raha hai na mazaa! (Very good Pratik. Even when no one else can be seen, Pratik has some unique fight going on. I like that, at least there is something to watch. It is fun).”

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was declared dead on arrival at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

Pratik Sehajpal opted out of the race for the Bigg Boss OTT winner’s trophy on Saturday, during the show’s finale. He opted for the cash buyout and chose to participate in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, instead.