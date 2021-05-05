Parth Samthaan says he is single and happy but wants a relationship because of Covid-19 pandemic

Actor Parth Samthaan, on being asked about his relationship status, said that he is single. He also expressed his wish to be in a relationship, as India fights a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Parth said, “Bilkul single hoon, aur khush hoon. Abhi filhaal aisa lagta hai ki koi honi chahiye kyunki abhi daur aisa hai (I am absolutely single and happy. But right now, I feel like I should be in a relationship because of the current situation). Unfortunately, India is kind of covered with cases.”

“I just hope the situation gets better and hum wapas apne rozmarra ke zindagi mein wapas aaye aur bade se bada kaam kare (and we can return to our routine lives and do big things),” he said. Asked if he was ready to mingle, he said, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely.”

Parth shot to fame with the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. From 2018 to 2020, he played the lead role of Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The show went off the air last year.

Recently, Parth addressed speculation that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot was cancelled because he did not want to be a part of it anymore. In the past, he had said that it became ‘monotonous’ for him to play the same role for so long.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Parth cited the unsafe ‘situation’ at the time as the reason that Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off the air, weeks after it resumed shoot amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was not because I wanted to leave the show or because Erica (Fernandes, his co-star) wanted to leave the show. It was an overall decision where the channel also felt that it is better to put an off to it,” he said.

Parth was most recently seen playing a gangster in the ALTBalaji series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He will soon make his Bollywood debut in a film headlined by Alia Bhatt.

