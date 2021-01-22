IND USA
Pavitra Punia - Eijaz Khan love story: What we have is real. Love is a beautiful

When a celebrity declares their love on national television, it is often believed to be not-so-genuine and just for the camera
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:27 PM IST

When a celebrity declares their love on national television, it is often believed to be not-so-genuine and just for the camera. But Pavitra Punia wants the world to know that what Eijaz Khan and she feel for each other is real. The latter professed his love for Punia on Bigg Boss and she, too, has reciprocated.

“Our feelings are real. What we have is real. It takes courage to say something like that on national TV. When we were in the reality show, it was never fake. Even my friends, have asked how real is it but let me tell you, no one will do it for footage. No one will ruin personal image for publicity. We are sure right now. We will take it forward slowly,” says Punia, who feels maybe people doubt them as they had a love-hate relationship on TV and felt it was all a game.

“When we were apart for over a month, it was the moment of truth for us. Our feelings didn’t change. We used to care for each other but staying apart made it clear to us that it is love. Future toh unpredictable hai! We can only decide and live in the present. It is a blessed moment for us. Earlier, we felt attachment and care and now we are in love. Love is when you know you are there for someone and when that person is there for you. We wish our future is on a good note. Hopefully, we will give good news soon... very soon. Love is a beautiful feeling. I love his aura, his personality and also his stubbornness,” she says with a smile.

Punia has met Khan’s brother and he has met her brother as well. She admits that as both of them currently are shooting for projects, he has been spending all his free time after shooting with her as is she. There have been reports that she might meet his father soon but she says it’s too soon. “Meet siblings and cousins are fine as they are more like friends. I am a shy person so though I want to meet his dad but what we have is too new,” she explains.

Ask her about hotelier Sumit Maheshwari’s claims that he was married to Punia and she says, “I don’t want to comment on my past. I only focus on my present.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

