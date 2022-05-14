Home / Entertainment / Tv / Prateik Chaudhary: Industry gives fair amount of chance to newcomers
Actor Prateik Chaudhary, who left his established business to give acting a chance, feels that to live one’s passion one should be ready to risk it all! “Till 2019, I was into business and slowly I realised that this is not that I want to do all my life…there is more to my life
Published on May 14, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

“Till 2019, I was into business and slowly I realised that this is not that I want to do all my life…there is more to my life. I used to see these actors and models and felt an instant connect. So, one fine day I decided to quit my business and try my hand at ads and acting. So, I started from the scratch and auditioned rigorously till I was able to crack a project,” says the Paramavatar Shri Krishna and web show Becharey actor.

Chaudhary finds industry a place that gives the rightful talent an opportunity to prove their mettle. “I never in my wildest dream thought that people here will be so understanding and provide newcomers a fair chance to prove themselves. When I joined the industry, I was very apprehensive but with each passing day I realised it was a matter of being at the right place on right time. Today, I am grateful that I am getting good work and eagerly wait for more good roles to come my way. I want to give each project my best.”

As of now, Chaudhary is playing a parallel lead in a TV daily. “I am essaying the character of Ashwin, a youngster who is extremely sorted yet ambitious, in the show Sindoor ki Keemat. Earlier, I auditioned for another role in the same show but as destiny had it, I luckily got to play this part, such is life.”

