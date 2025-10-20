Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate daughter Ekleen's 1st birthday together amid divorce rumours. See post

Amid rumours about trouble in their marital life, actor couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, together celebrated their daughter Ekleen's first birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the duo shared a string of pictures from Ekleen's birthday celebrations. In the pictures, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince kept their daughter's face hidden with an emoji. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary with their daughter Ekleen at her party.

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate daughter's 1st birthday together

In the pictures, Prince and Yuvika were seen posing, playing and kissing their child. They also carried her in their arms and cut the cake together. In a photo, Prince wrapped his arms around Yuvika as she held the baby in her arms. For the occasion, Prince Narula wore a black T-shirt and matching pants. Yuvika opted for a top under a denim jacket and trousers. Eklee was seen in a cute pink dress.

Prince, Yuvika put divorce rumours to rest

Sharing the photos, Prince and Yuvika said that he wishes to raise Ekleen a "good human being" and a "fighter". They captioned it, "Happy birthday, my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much, my baby. You have changed my life with your beautiful smile, papa apke liye sab karenge apka sab say acha insaan banane ke kosish karenge tah ke ap sab ko respect do or full roadie banainge mera beti fighter bane ge mama ke jaan or papa ke life (Papa will do everything for you, will try to make you the best person, so that you respect all and will make a full roadie, my daughter will become a fighter, mama's heartbeat and dad's life)."

"Best time hota hai jab ap mummy or papa bolte ho sab ruk jata hai (The best time is when you say mom and dad, everything stops). I love u my baby," concluded the note. They organised a pink-themed party birthday for Ekleen, with the venue decoration in different shades of pink and cream balloons.

All about Yuvika and Prince

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen October 19, 2024. Rumours of trouble in their marriage soon after the delivery of the baby. Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration.

Later, fans believed that Prince took indirect jibes at Yuvika through an Instagram post. The post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in their vlog, and some people prefer to stay mum. For some, vlogs are more important than relationships)".

Prince had shared a vlog on his YouTube channel titled--Hum dikhawa nahi karte (we don't pretend). Fans had then speculated that he made indirect jibes at Yuvika. Prince and Yuvika later dismissed rumours of separation with a new Instagram post.

Prince is best known for Roadies and Bigg Boss. Yuvika has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007, and Toh Baat Pakki. She appeared with Narula in Bigg Boss 9 and then in Nach Baliye 9.