Rahul Vaidya gets a look from Disha Parmar for joking he wants a baby ‘tomorrow’: ‘I have been working hard also’

Rahul Vaidya, asked about starting a family with his wife Disha Parmar, joked that he is ready to welcome a baby ‘tomorrow’. He added, on a serious note, that the choice is entirely hers as it would have a significant impact on her life.

When Rahul was on Bigg Boss 14, he realised his feelings for Disha and proposed to her on national television. They got married a few months later, on July 16 last year. The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Arjun Bijlani.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rahul and Disha were asked about their plans of having a baby. “I toh want it tomorrow, trust me, bro. Main toh pehle din se bol raha hoon (I have been vocal about it since day one) and I have been working hard also,” Rahul quipped, prompting Disha to turn around and give him a look.

Rahul added that for some things, ‘you just have to wait’. Disha said, “Listen, it has just been seven-eight months, we should wait.” He continued that the decision is entirely hers. “But on a serious note, it is her call. Whenever she is okay and ready. I think it’s a big challenge for a woman because her life completely changes, right? So I would want to give her complete freedom and the right to choose when she wants it,” he said.

Rahul, who was first seen as a contestant on the first season of Indian Idol, sang songs in films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann and Krazzy 4. He was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 and a finalist on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Disha, meanwhile, has acted in shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa. She is currently seen on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

