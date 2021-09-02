Rahul Vaidya recalls his conversations with Sidharth Shukla: 'Never did I feel he had any health issues'

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Thursday mourned the death of popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla and recalled his conversations with him. Rahul also said that he never felt that Sidharth 'had any health issues' as he was a fit person.

40-year-old Sidharth Shukla was dead on arrival when he was brought to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, hospital authorities told news agency PTI. The cause of his death is not immediately clear. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Speaking to News18.com, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I woke up to the news and since then I haven’t been able to do anything. He was a wonderful human being. We had a great time inside the Bigg Boss house and since then we have kept in touch. We would often bump into each other at our gym sessions. He was one of the most jovial guys around who would interact with everyone. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile was something that everyone loved."

"Never during our conversations did I feel that he had any health issues... The last time I interacted with him was around a couple of months back. Our gym time had changed. He would go in the morning and I had my sessions in the evening so in the last few weeks we couldn’t keep in touch. He was a fit person and I can’t believe he suffered a heart attack. It has made us realise that health is wealth. He left us too soon. Sidharth will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and his fans," he also said.

Earlier, Rahul took to his Instagram account and shared several pictures of himself and Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss house. He captioned the post, "No words! Literally numb. Siddharth you left too soon buddy! Galat baat (This is wrong) RIP." The duo had participated in Bigg Boss 13, which Sidharth won.

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time."

Sidharth made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He then went on to feature in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and Balika Vadhu. Other than Bigg Boss 13, he also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, opposite actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He began his career as a model.