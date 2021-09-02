When Shah Rukh Khan called Sidharth Shukla 'shareef' after he danced with his on-screen daughter Sana Saeed. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once called late actor Sidharth Shukla a gentleman after he danced with his on-screen daughter, actor Sana Saeed. In 2013, Shah Rukh had appeared as a guest on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6, where Sidharth Shukla was a participant.

A video from the show surfaced online in which Shah Rukh Khan teased Sidharth and interacted with Sana Saeed, who essayed the role of his daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, Shah Rukh went to the stage after Sana's performance with Sidharth.

He separated Sidharth and Sana and looked at them with surprise. After hugging Sana, Shah Rukh told Sidharth, "Tum shareef ho maine note karliya hai. Tumne zada mere saamne toh badtameezi nahi ki (You are a gentleman that I have noted. You have not resorted to any insolent behaviour in front of me)."

Sidharth made a brief bow as he acknowledged the compliment. He participated in the show but was eliminated in the 11th week.





Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at the age of 40. He was brought to Cooper Hospital, whose dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told news agency PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time." Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Apart from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he participated and also won the reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He started his career as a model and also won the title of World's Best Model in 2005.

He made his acting debut in television in the lead role in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Balika Vadhu, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, and Love U Zindagi.

Sidharth made his debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in which he had a supporting role. He featured alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.