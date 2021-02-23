Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy: ‘That’s not how I play’

One of the biggest highlights in singer Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 journey was his proposal on national television. On actor Disha Parmar’s birthday, he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. In a new interview, he has denied that his grand romantic gesture was a publicity gimmick.

Rahul, who narrowly lost the Bigg Boss 14 trophy to Rubina Dilaik, said that he would ‘never fake (his) most special emotions for votes’.

When asked if his proposal and comments on nepotism were a ‘PR strategy’ to grab eyeballs, Rahul told indianexpress.com, “No comments at all. I think people pursue things in the way they are. I will never fake my most special emotions for votes or strategy. That’s not how I play. I believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace.”

Rahul realised his feelings for Disha inside the Bigg Boss house and proposed to her on her birthday in November last year. He requested her to convey her decision to the makers, so he could be informed. She came on the show in a Valentine’s Day-special episode and said yes.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s mother Geeta Sawant earlier revealed that the families are planning a June wedding. She said that preparations are in full swing.

Disha joined Rahul and his loved ones at his house on Monday night to celebrate his return after Bigg Boss 14. She shared two photos with him from the party and wrote on Instagram, “My trophy is Home! @rahulvaidyarkv.” He posted the same pictures on his Instagram page and wrote, “Back to my Direction (Meri Disha) #cutie.”

In an Instagram live after the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rahul responded to a fan, who remarked that Disha is ‘so pretty’. “I know, right? Kabhi kabhi toh main khud hi darr jaata hoon, itni pretty ladki hai, itne log dore daalte hai uske upar (Sometimes, I get scared because she is so pretty and so many people are eyeing her),” he said.