The role played by Parineeti Chopra in Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl on the Train was essayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood original.
Parineeti Chopra admits Emily Blunt gave her ‘many sleepless nights’, wishes her a happy birthday

  • Parineeti Chopra gushed about Emily Blunt as she wished her a happy birthday on Twitter. Parineeti, who is playing the role originally played by Emily Blunt in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train, said she has 'big shoes to fill'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:31 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra, who is playing the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train, gave a special birthday shout-out to Emily Blunt, who starred in the Hollywood version. Parineeti shared a collage of her and Emily’s stills from their respective films, and said that she has ‘big shoes to fill’.

In a tweet, Parineeti thanked Emily for inspiring her and hoped to live up to expectations. “Happy bday #EmilyBlunt! You gave me the inspiration (and many sleepless nights) to do something I never had the guts to do before. Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting. I hope I have done even 10% of what you did in #TheGirlOnTheTrain. Big shoes to fill,” she wrote.


Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel. In the film, Parineeti plays Mira Kapoor, a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Parineeti said that she was grateful about being offered The Girl on the Train, despite not being the ‘obvious casting’ choice. She also talked about how the role was in unfamiliar territory.


"With her, no two scenes are the same. She has a new problem in every scene, has a different relationship with every character in the film. Depending on who is standing opposite me, I was a different person. That was so exciting because I felt like I was playing five girls in one. There are layers of alcoholism, being mentally messed up," she said.

The Girl on the Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix on February 26.

