Parineeti Chopra felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train
Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra says actors tend to get cast based on their previous work when all they want is to do roles where they can "change things up" and surprise viewers.
The 32-year-old actor said she was not the obvious choice for her upcoming thriller The Girl on The Train, which is why it felt liberating to play Mira Kapoor, a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism, in the thriller.
"It is rare to get roles that you might have not played before because people tend to cast you for the things that they have seen on-screen. So when you're writing a script, you go 'Oh I want this character, so let's go to that actor because that person has done it in a film'," Chopra told PTI in a Zoom interview.
"The habit is to go that person who you've seen do that part before. But actors are in search for something they haven't done before, what other actors are known for," Chopra said.
The Girl on the Train, written by Paula Hawkins, has already been adapted in Hollywood in 2016 with actor Emily Blunt playing the lead role.
Chopra, who has featured in romantic dramas such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Meri Pyaari Bindu, said she saw the role as a big opportunity in her career.
"I was grateful that the makers had that confidence in me that I would be able to do this part. I was not the obvious casting for the role, that for me was a big achievement."
In an industry which relies on convenient casting, the actor said roles such as The Girl on The Train must be acknowledged.
"Not everybody gets a mixed bag of offers. Everybody tends to get something in the same world. We must be grateful for opportunities like these, where you can change things up and surprise people," she said.
The Ribhu Dasgupta film will be her first project where the actor will essay a character dealing with grief and emotional complexities. Chopra said she worked hard on the character which was in an unfamiliar territory.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra tells Sonali Bendre she found Nick Jonas when she was ‘focusing on picking up my own pieces’
"With her, no two scenes are the same. She has a new problem in every scene, has a different relationship with every character in the film. Depending on who is standing opposite me, I was a different person. That was so exciting because I felt like I was playing five girls in one. There are layers of alcoholism, being mentally messed up," she said.
The film features an ensemble of Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.
What made Chopra's experience on the film unique was the willingness of her co-stars to push themselves and interpret characters that are already familiar to viewers through the book and the Hollywood original.
"Sometimes people come with a lax attitude. Because they've done the same thing a thousand times, they just give their shot and leave. But here were really hungry actors, who would be willing to give multiple takes, not get worried about getting physically exhausted. Everyone was raw and genuine," she said.
The Girl on The Train is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'
- Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction: Juhi brims with pride to see SRK's son Aryan, her daughter Jahnavi
- Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts
- Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for ₹5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic
- Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's new baby is already getting gifts, see pics shared by 'mommy to be'
- 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza
- Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra
- Hema Malini and Dharmendra's clandestine romance was laced with family disputes, high drama and much sentimentality. Here's a chapter from her life when she was almost about to marry Jeetendra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar wishes abundance of wealth to the man who literally pays his bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox