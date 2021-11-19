Raj Singh Arora reacts to being called ‘unemployed’, asked to go on Bigg Boss for tweets criticising Vir Das

Television actor Raj Singh Arora, best known for playing Yuvraj in the hit series Remix, criticised stand-up comedian Vir Das for ‘insulting’ the country in his viral Two Indias video. The monologue was a part of his performance in Washington DC on November 12.

“Absolute shame on people supporting #VIRDAS. Shame on you. Every Nation has problems & YES WE DO TOO, BIG ONES. But have never seen an American Insult his country in the name of stand-up,” Raj wrote on Twitter, adding that ‘woke liberals’ were showing support due to political reasons.

One Twitter user replied saying, “@BiggBoss is berozgaar ko lo or yaha se dafa karo ya Pakistan bhejo ise (Bigg Boss, please take this unemployed person on your show and away from here. Or send him to Pakistan).”

Raj replied that he has been offered Bigg Boss several times in the past but did not take it up. “Bhai offer hua hai bahut bar (Brother, I was offered the show many times) but sorry, not that desperate for money, you will never see me in a reality show and yes I am a middle-class simple Indian,” he wrote.

To another Twitter user who asked ‘who is Raj Singh Arora’, he replied, “Just a common Indian like you. :).”

In another tweet, Raj explained his original post: “Let me CLEAR this once again, there are enough people in India & USA & other democratic countries that CRITICISE their own country on domestic turf be it a comedian, a journalist, common people or anyone else. But to go on foreign soil, INSULT and generalise the people of your land?”

Vir, in his show, described the duality of India and said that men in our country ‘worship women during the day but gang rape them at night’. He also talked about several other issues, from the farmers’ protest to rising fuel prices.

After receiving backlash for his monologue, Vir clarified in a statement, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”