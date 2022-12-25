Rajeeta Kochhar of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame dies at 70

Actor Rajeeta Kochhar, known for her work in several television shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tantra, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Piya Ka Ghar and films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, died at a Mumbai hospital on Friday. She was 70. The actor was admitted to Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur on Tuesday after her sugar level shot up and was later stable. But the actor suffered a kidney failure and died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

Her niece, Nupur Kampani, told the news agency PTI on Saturday, “We had admitted her to the hospital on Tuesday after her sugar (level) went up and her heartbeat was low. She was in the ICU. She was getting stable but then all her parameters failed and she passed away on Friday morning at 10.26 am at the hospital due to kidney failure and cardiac arrest.”

Sharing her last conversation with Rajeeta in the hospital, Nupur told Times of India, “When I met her in the evening (December 23), she held my hand and thanked me for everything. I told her that she had to live for me, and she gave me a thumbs up. That was the last conversation we had. I feel she knew that she was going.”

“She may not be my biological mother, but she was more than a mother to me. She brought me up and I took care of her. She was someone who never troubled anybody. She loved her movies, plays and her co-actors," she added.

Nupur informed that her last rites were to be held on Sunday at a crematorium in Chembur after her daughter's arrival from the UK. A prayer meet in the memory of the late actor will be held on Monday.

Rajeeta is survived by her husband Rajesh Kochhar, and daughter Kapisha who stays in UK. The actor had suffered a brain stroke in September last year leading to paralysis. She had stopped acting then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail