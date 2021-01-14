IND USA
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
Rajesh Kumar on Excuse Me Madame going off air: 'We were very disappointed, it was a setback for everyone'

Rajesh Kumar, of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame, was seen in the lead role in Excuse Me Madam that was pulled down recently, months after going on air.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who played a lead role in the comedy show, Excuse Me Madam, has said it came as a setback when he came to know about the show going off air. Star Bharat pulled off the show last month.

Rajesh told Times of India, "We were very disappointed when we got to know that the show will end soon. It was a setback for everyone. We had just resumed work after sitting at home for months due to the pandemic. And after just three months of resuming work, we were told that the show will wrap up in just 20 days. It’s difficult for any actor but at the same time, I understand that there are several factors responsible for it. Maybe, it didn’t get the TRPs which the makers were hoping for. OTT has also posed a great challenge for television viewership.”


While shooting for the show, Rajesh was diagnosed with the coronavirus and had to stop shooting the show for nearly 20 days in September. He donned the garb of a tailor for one episode of Excuse Me Madam. The actor had said it was inspired by Rishi Kapoor's act in Amar Akbar Anthony. "For an episode, where my Sanam gets stuck because he didn't do something that Madam had asked him to do, he takes the disguise of a tailor to save himself and take Madam's measurement. This whole disguise happened in a fun way. People tell me that I look like Rishi Kapoor ji, and this look is taken from Amar Akbar Anthony's Rishi ji's look. This is a fun episode and I finally manage to disguise myself quite well," he had told the daily in October.

Elaborating on the kind of projects he'd like to work on, Rajesh had said in an interview in December, “I want to do some mature comedy…extramarital affairs and all I don’t want to talk about. It should have some class. I am also open to playing something rustic. Not many people have explored the character of a Bihari. They have explored a particular kind of Bihari and stuck to it. Like people in the industry have made all Biharies like Lalu Prasad… but there are other dimensions of characters in Bihar also. These are more in the matured space and have writing and performance which suits the age. I want to do that kind of comedy."

