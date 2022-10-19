Rajiv Adatia on trolling: One must take trolling with a pinch of salt

Rajiv Adatia, like any other contestant on reality shows has constantly been under the spotlight. But the 33-year-old TV personality says it never bothered him because controversies and trolling are “part and parcel of being in the public eye...being a celebrity,” and that “one must take it with a pinch of salt”.

Adatia goes on to explain, “I am not a confrontational person, and I rarely argue. I try to be social and I’m glad that those close to me appreciate that.”

Things backfire sometimes for Adatia “when people don’t understand the situation that he is in or the problems he is going through and just go on to make an assumption, but the artiste says that’s also fine by him and he does not get bothered. “Everyone has the right to an opinion, and I respect everyone’s point of view. Also, I can’t stop them from thinking the way they do, and why should I? To start healthy debates, it’s a good idea to express yourself in a different way. So I think social media is a great thing, and there is a drawback in the form of trolling. But like I said, it’s alright. Who doesn’t have trolls?,” remarks Adatia.

“As far as my truth is concerned, I know it and I think, that is all that matters. I don’t pay too much attention to the controversial comments, and so it doesn’t affect me much.”

Adatia also talks about how exposing one’s life to the public sparks these conversations and controversies: “With reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, you can’t put on a facade for too long and fake things. The truth will eventually emerge. So, staying true to yourself is always a good idea. Whatever you are playing on the screen will be displayed. If something is good, it is good; if something is bad, it is bad,” he says.

Born and brought up in London, Adatia also caught a lot of attention recently for his banter with Rohit Shetty. The two were often seen trying to speak Hindi muhavras. Recalling the fun moments he spent learning the native language, the artiste says, “Hindi meri acchi thi humesha. I can speak Hindi fluently. But when Rohit Shetty asked me about those muhavras such as Chaati me saanp hain… or Pairo tale zameen....it left me confused. (laughs). Iska matlab kya hota he? the reality show contestant inquires.

As he concludes the conversation, Adatia says he is open to working in films and web shows. “If given a script, I can definitely act in Hindi. I have no difficulty speaking the language. There are just a few complicated words and idioms that are a little hard to understand,” he wraps up.