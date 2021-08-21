Rakhi Sawant all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT, brings back her Julie avatar. Watch

Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as her alter ego from Bigg Boss 14, Julie. Taking to Instagram, Voot released a brief video to update fans about the reality show.

Sharing it, the channel wrote on Instagram: "Julie ho ya Rakhi ab bahot kuch dekhna hai baaki. Aa rahi hai entertainment ki queen Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar on Sunday Ka Vaar (Be it Julie or Rakhi, there is a lot that remains to be seen. All set to enter Bigg Boss OTT is the queen of entertainment on Sunday Ka Vaar)."

The video showed Rakhi in her Julie avatar letting out a scream. Her face was painted in red and green makeup and she wore a silver-colour top.

It may be recalled that late last year, on Bigg Boss 14, the actor had appeared on the show dressed as a ghost named Julie and had vowed to scare Jasmin Bhasin.

In December last year, Rakhi and Jasmin had a massive fight and, in the tussle, Rakhi's nose was broken. As revenge, she decided to dress up like a ghost and haunt the house.

Just a few days ago, Rakhi had dressed as Spider-Man and sat on a dharna outside the Bigg Boss OTT house, demanding that she be allowed in. She had declared she would go on a fast too. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account, she was screamed: "Bigg boss, call me in! You promised me you would."

Also read: Miffed Rakhi Sawant arrives at Bigg Boss OTT house in Spider-Man costume for 'dharna', Aly Goni says 'baat khatam'

She had previously shared a video on Instagram in which she had expressed her thoughts. "I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. Karan (Johar) bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai (Karan bhai is being so explosive). He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano, about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka (dash of comedy). I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT.”