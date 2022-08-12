Rakhi Sawant gives a home tour; says her luxurious Dubai apartment will look like this. Watch

Rakhi Sawant shared in a new video that she now owns a luxurious apartment in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi, who was seen on Bigg Boss season 15, gave a tour of a property and looked excited as she shared details. She was showcasing a model flat and said that her new Dubai home would have a similar sleek design and decor. Read more: Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan bought a house in her name in Dubai, gifted her BMW

Rakhi was recently in Dubai with her boyfriend Adil Khan, and later said that he had gifted her a house in Dubai, which was booked in her name. In a video she shared on Thursday, Rakhi was seen in a printed brown and black dress and a pair of sneakers as she welcomed all and gave a glimpse of the model apartment. Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote with her Instagram post, “This is a replica flat but this is exactly how it is going to look like…” The caption also said that all flats in the building were sold out.

Rakhi’s house tour video opened with her showing the modular kitchen with brown and beige cabinets. Giving details, she said it boasts of all the modern amenities – from dishwasher, oven, and grill to a washer-dryer. She could be heard saying in Hindi in the video, “Such a nice kitchen, from fridge and chimney to dishwasher, it has everything.” Rakhi then showed a dining-table-for-two and said it was exactly what she needed for herself and Adil.

She then gave a glimpse of the living room, calling it ‘lavish’. It featured furnishings and walls in muted, earthy shades, while the furniture was in blues and greys. The room also has a television set and some art collectibles. However, Rakhi was most excited about taking the viewers inside the bedroom. She said in Hindi, “Let me show you where this queen will sleep. The real deal is the bedroom.” The bedroom looked as luxurious as the rest of the house. It had beige and gold tones, while the upholstery was in white.

Earlier, Rakhi had said that Adil took her to Dubai to meet his family and had also bought a house in her name in the city. She was earlier ‘married’ to YouTuber Ritesh Singh, who had also joined her on Bigg Boss 15; Rakhi ended their relationship after she learnt he was a married man already. “Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he gifted me a BMW (car). But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?” Rakhi had told ETimes in May.

