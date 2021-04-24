Rakhi Sawant goes vegetable shopping in PPE kit, fans criticise her for bargaining, removing mask while talking. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant recently went vegetable shopping and she did not refrain from bargaining. She ensured all safety precautions were taken. She also wore a PPE suit. However, her safety net slipped as she often removed her mask while speaking. Rakhi has shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, Rakhi was seen inquiring about brinjals, bitter gourd, cauliflower and ladyfinger at a vegetable shop. After asking the shopkeeper to not charge too much, Rakhi added, "Aaplog lockdown me jada paisa lete ho hum gareebo se. (You charge a lot from poor people like us in the lockdown)."

Rakhi asked the vegetable vendor to give her vegetables at half the cost and he agreed to it. She then said, "Take his interview," and then declared, "Your vegetables are now famous so I will buy those in half the rate."

Rakhi excitedly announced in the end, "My bill was just ₹260, cheers to the vegetable vendors." Throughout the video, Rakhi removed her mask several times.

Rakhi shared the video and wrote, "Guys please be safe wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better (sic)." Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya commented, "Rakhi saare baingan kha jaygei (Rakhi will eat up all the brinjals)." Rakhi's close friend Sambhavna Seth wrote, "U r too cute."

Many internet users, however, criticised Rakhi for bargaining with the vegetable vendor. "Plz don’t bargain with local vendors. They need money more than us," wrote one. Another one commented, "Rakhi ji no PPE kit would be safe agar aap aise hi mask uttar k BAAT Karti rahi toh (Rakhi, no PPE kit will be safe if you remove your mask while talking). please do not remove your mask even for a second when you are out of your house."

A third user wrote, "Garibo se baw taw mat karo mall me jakr kartey ho kya bargening (Do not bargain with the poor, do you bargain when shopping in the malls?)".

Rakhi was recently seen as a challenger on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. She made it to the finale and finally stepped out when offered money in exchange of a fight for the winner's trophy.