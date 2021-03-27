IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant shares her checklist for staying relevant in Bollywood: 'Look hot, do social work'
Rakhi Sawant continues to talk about her husband on the show.
Rakhi Sawant continues to talk about her husband on the show.
tv

Rakhi Sawant shares her checklist for staying relevant in Bollywood: 'Look hot, do social work'

  • Rakhi Sawant shared her checklist for staying relevant in the entertainment industry. She recently appeared in Bigg Boss 14, and emerged as one of the finalists.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Rakhi Sawant in an interaction with the paparazzi on Friday shared her checklist for staying 'relevant' in the public's eye. Rakhi recently participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, and emerged as one of the finalists.

Her Bigg Boss stint played a crucial role in her resurgence, and Rakhi had admitted in interviews before the show that she was broke and needed her a new career boost.

In a video shared on a paparazzi account, she was seen sitting in her car, talking to the photographers about the importance of making yourself seen and heard, as the industry has a notoriously short attention span.


She said in Hindi, "Rakhi Sawant is always in the news. That is very important. People forget you very easily in this town. You have to stay hot, you have to stay fit, you have to keep working regularly, and you have to do social work. I do all of this regularly."

Prior to entering Bigg Boss, she said in an interview that after a series of poor decisions, she'd gone bankrupt. "I went bankrupt in life and lost everything in life and now Bigg Boss is my opportunity to shine. I want to make a place once again in everyone’s heart and work in Bollywood,” she told a leading daily.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she made mistakes and went bankrupt, asked Sohail Khan for work and got Bigg Boss 14

After Bigg Boss, Rakhi has been busy getting treatment for her mother, who is suffering from cancer. She thanked Salman Khan and his brother Sohail for their assistance in getting proper care for her mother, suggesting that they'd helped out financially, but refusing to divulge more details at Salman's request that his gesture be kept private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rakhi sawant bigg boss 14 bigg boss + 1 more

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant talks about staying fit and slim, asks 'do I look 16?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant talks about the importance of fitness, bats for vaccination for younger people, and asks if she looks like a 16-year-old in this new video.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant has expressed concern over Aamir Khan testing positive to coronavirus.
Rakhi Sawant has expressed concern over Aamir Khan testing positive to coronavirus.
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Aamir Khan testing positive for coronavirus

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • A video of Rakhi Sawant reacting to the news of actor Aamir Khan's coronavirus positive result has surfaced online. Check out fans' reaction to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP