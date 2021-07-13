Rannvijay Singha shares first glimpse of his son, fans shower it with their best wishes: 'Just so much love'

TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have become parents for the second time. On Tuesday, Rannvijay gave us the first glimpse of his son.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him holding the little fingers of the newborn. "Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru," he captioned the post.

Netizens showered the couple with their best wishes. "Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani commented. "Just so much love," veejay Nikhil Chinapa wrote. Arjun Rampal commented: "Op baba ki jai congratulations mamma and papa."





A day ago, Rannvijay Singha announced the news of the baby boy's arrival in an interesting way. He had shared a picture of a small jersey with baby sneakers.

Reacting to the picture, Nikhil had written: "Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family." Neha Dhupia too reacted to the picture and wrote: "Yayyyy!!!! Best news ever congratulations Rann , Pri n Kai"

For the unversed, Rannvijay and Prianka, who tied the knot in April 2014, also have a daughter named Kainaat, who was born in 2017.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan was in debt of over ₹90 crore: ‘Creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening’

In March this year, he had announced that his wife and he were expecting their second child. Sharing a picture of his wife Prianka, daughter Kainaat, he wrote: "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat."

Earlier in the year, Rannvijay had spoken about his fears of having a baby during the pandemic. He told Hindustan Times, "It (having a baby during the pandemic) is concerning and worrisome but the maximum we can do is take all the precautions. My wife along with my daughter (Kainaat) is in London, while I am here. That is a tough part. But, hopefully, I will get back to them soon."