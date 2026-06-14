‘Artist ka haq kyun kha rahe hain?’: Rapper Hitzone accuses Prince Narula of withholding payments, shares voice notes

Actor and reality TV star Prince Narula has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after rapper Hitzone accused him of failing to clear his dues. Hitzone alleged that despite writing and working on two songs featuring Prince, he was never paid for his contribution. The rapper took to social media to level the allegations and shared purported voice notes as evidence, claiming that Prince repeatedly avoided making the promised payment.

Rapper Hitzone accuses Prince of unpaid dues

Rapper Hitzone accuses Prince Narula on non-payment of dues.

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Rapper Hitzone and Prince worked together on the song Bang Bang. In a YouTube video, the rapper has now accused Prince of withholding his payment for the song and another, which is not yet uploaded but already shot. He said, "Main poochne aaya hoon logon ko ki kya rappers paisa kama paa rahe hain? Sorry, kya Roadies ke judge paisa kama paa rahe hain? Agar kama paa rahe hain toh artist ka haq kyun khaa rahe hain? (I have come here to ask people whether rappers are able to earn money. Sorry, are Roadies judges able to earn money? If they are earning money, then why are they denying artists their rightful dues?)."

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{{^usCountry}} Hitzone claimed that the issue stemmed from a song titled Bang Bang, which was released on the 10th through Prince Narula's YouTube channel. According to the rapper, Prince was part of The 50 while he was associated with The Society at the time. Before leaving for the show, Hitzone said he had specifically instructed his manager to get in touch with Prince's team and discuss how they planned to settle the payment for the song. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hitzone claimed that the issue stemmed from a song titled Bang Bang, which was released on the 10th through Prince Narula's YouTube channel. According to the rapper, Prince was part of The 50 while he was associated with The Society at the time. Before leaving for the show, Hitzone said he had specifically instructed his manager to get in touch with Prince's team and discuss how they planned to settle the payment for the song. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hitzone further alleged that when he followed up on the payment, Prince Narula's manager told him that he was unaware of the matter and had not yet spoken to Prince about it. According to Hitzone, the manager assured him that the issue would be discussed once Prince returned from The 50. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hitzone further alleged that when he followed up on the payment, Prince Narula's manager told him that he was unaware of the matter and had not yet spoken to Prince about it. According to Hitzone, the manager assured him that the issue would be discussed once Prince returned from The 50. {{/usCountry}}

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The rapper said he initially did not have a problem waiting, as there were five or six songs involved and he believed the payments would eventually be settled. He claimed that Prince's team suggested that the remaining songs could either be sold to another label or released on his own YouTube channel. However, Hitzone argued that he could not afford to do that because Prince expected high-quality music videos. He said that while Prince was a "big artist", he was still a smaller artist and could not take out a loan of ₹5–8 lakh just to produce expensive music videos on his own.

The rapper added, "Maine 3-4 din pehle, Prince bhai ko bola, mera hospital ke bills ka issue tha jo mujhe bharna tha. Aur jab bill bharna ho toh payment hi kaam aata hai gaane ke description mein credit kaam nahi aata hai. Maine message Kiya unhe ki bhai Bang Bang aur dusra gaana, jo aap daalne waale ho uska payment kardo, main problem main hoon. Prince bhai ne bola, kaunsa payment? (A few days ago, I told Prince bhai that I was dealing with hospital bills that I needed to pay. And when you have bills to pay, it's the payment that helps—not a credit in the song's description. I messaged him and said, 'Bhai, please pay me for Bang Bang and the other song that you're going to release. I'm in trouble right now.' Prince bhai replied, 'What payment?')."

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He further shared Prince's voice note wherein the actor had said he would help him with the money and he can return it whenever he wants. However, the rapper questioned why he can't give the payment. Maine likha gaana toh maine payment ke liye kaha. Main back to back message kiya. Main Lakh, 50,000 ke liye mach mach nahi kar raha hoon. Jo mera asking amount hai voh main maangunga (I wrote the song, so I asked for payment. I kept messaging him repeatedly. I'm not creating a fuss over ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh. I am simply asking for the amount that I had agreed upon and that is rightfully due to me)."

He revealed that he then told the situation to Munawar Faruqui, who helped him and talked to Prince. However, the rapper claimed that Prince still denied the payment and told him, "tu pehle btata toh main kisi bade artist ke saath kaam karta, tere saath nahi karta (If you had told me before, I would have worked with a bigger artist, not you)." He also played the voice recording of Prince as proof.

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Sharing the video, he wrote, "I’ve been making songs with him for over a year now, we’ve done 6+ tracks together. After everything that’s happened during this time, people should know the reality behind the image that’s being shown. The real face of your Roadies idol. Prince Narula." He also claimed that Prince asked him to diss Elvish Yadav for a song. The rapper said that Prince promised to take down the video, but he still hasn't. Prince is yet to react to Hitzone's claims.

About Bang Bang

The song in question, Bang Bang, was released on February 10, 2026. The song has been sung by Prince and Rapper Hitzone with music and lyrics by No B. The song has since got 27 lakh views and 73K likes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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