Divya Agarwal alleges she's receiving online abuse from Prince Narula fans: ‘Hate ki problem nahi, lekin rape threats?’
Divya Agarwal alleged receiving online rape threats from Prince Narula's fans after their fallout on The 50 while vacationing in Maldives.
Reality TV personality Divya Agarwal has alleged that she is receiving rape threats online following her public fallout with Prince Narula after their stint on the reality show The 50. Divya, who recently exited the show, is currently vacationing in the Maldives and addressed the issue through a series of Instagram stories. (Trigger Warning: This story contains discussions of sexual violence and rape threats.)
Divya talks alleges online rape threats by Prince Narula fans
Divya revealed that she has been receiving abusive messages from Prince Narula’s fans. “Recently I have been receiving a lot of hate from my ex-brother’s (Prince Narula) fans,” she wrote on social media. While she said she does not mind criticism, Divya claimed the messages have crossed a disturbing line.
“Hate ki problem nahi hai, but rape threats? (I don’t have a problem with hate, but rape threats?)," Divya said. She further shared the nature of the threats she has allegedly been receiving. According to her, some messages read: “Hamko pata hai tu kaha rehti hai…10 ladke le kar aayenge…rape karenge, video banayenge. You deserve all of that.” (We know where you live… we will come with 10 men… rape you and make a video. You deserve all of that)," she said.
Divya also indirectly called out Prince Narula, accusing a “so-called celebrity” of fuelling the online hate by reacting to episodes of the show. She claimed he watches the episodes and comments on them by saying, “Aaj ka episode bhot jyada funny tha.” (Today’s episode was very funny).
Calling him “self-obsessed,” Divya further alleged that he has been instigating fans against her. She also criticised celebrities who help others but later highlight it publicly, referring to the phrase “Maine paala hai (I took care of you)."
About the controversy
The controversy comes after Prince Narula recently posted a video criticising Divya’s performance on The 50. In the video, he claimed she performed only one task during her time in the house and said she returned to the show after watching several episodes and began believing that he was dominating the game.
Prince also mentioned that Divya once considered him a brother and claimed he had saved her during the game, but she later chose to align with another group. Towards the end of the video, he remarked, “Yaha bhi acha nahi khel payin aap (You couldn’t play well here either)."
About The 50
The 50 brings together 50 celebrity contestants in a strategically designed palace where survival depends on brains, alliances, and adaptability rather than on physical strength alone. The format, adapted from the French show Les Cinquante, places players under a game master known as The Lion, who sets unpredictable tasks and twists while contestants form teams, complete challenges and face eliminations without audience voting. Some famous contestants from The 50 include Prince Narula, Karan Patel, Mr Faisu, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nikki Tamboli. They represent a mix of reality TV veterans, social media stars, and popular actors competing in the show
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.