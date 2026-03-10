Divya Agarwal alleges she's receiving online abuse from Prince Narula fans: ‘Hate ki problem nahi, lekin rape threats?’

Reality TV personality Divya Agarwal has alleged that she is receiving rape threats online following her public fallout with Prince Narula after their stint on the reality show The 50. Divya, who recently exited the show, is currently vacationing in the Maldives and addressed the issue through a series of Instagram stories. (Trigger Warning: This story contains discussions of sexual violence and rape threats.) Divya Agarwal criticised Prince Narula for provoking his fans and highlighted the severity of the abusive messages targeting her on social media.

Divya talks alleges online rape threats by Prince Narula fans Divya revealed that she has been receiving abusive messages from Prince Narula’s fans. “Recently I have been receiving a lot of hate from my ex-brother’s (Prince Narula) fans,” she wrote on social media. While she said she does not mind criticism, Divya claimed the messages have crossed a disturbing line.

“Hate ki problem nahi hai, but rape threats? (I don’t have a problem with hate, but rape threats?)," Divya said. She further shared the nature of the threats she has allegedly been receiving. According to her, some messages read: “Hamko pata hai tu kaha rehti hai…10 ladke le kar aayenge…rape karenge, video banayenge. You deserve all of that.” (We know where you live… we will come with 10 men… rape you and make a video. You deserve all of that)," she said.

Divya also indirectly called out Prince Narula, accusing a “so-called celebrity” of fuelling the online hate by reacting to episodes of the show. She claimed he watches the episodes and comments on them by saying, “Aaj ka episode bhot jyada funny tha.” (Today’s episode was very funny).

Calling him “self-obsessed,” Divya further alleged that he has been instigating fans against her. She also criticised celebrities who help others but later highlight it publicly, referring to the phrase “Maine paala hai (I took care of you)."

About the controversy The controversy comes after Prince Narula recently posted a video criticising Divya’s performance on The 50. In the video, he claimed she performed only one task during her time in the house and said she returned to the show after watching several episodes and began believing that he was dominating the game.

Prince also mentioned that Divya once considered him a brother and claimed he had saved her during the game, but she later chose to align with another group. Towards the end of the video, he remarked, “Yaha bhi acha nahi khel payin aap (You couldn’t play well here either)."