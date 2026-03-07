Divya Agarwal slams trolls calling her gold digger for marrying Apurva Padgaonkar: Where is my Lamborghini, private jet?

Reality TV personality Divya Agarwal has addressed the “gold digger” label often directed at her online, responding with sarcasm while defending her relationship with husband Apurva Padgaonkar in a new interview. Divya Agarwal spoke openly about her independence in her marriage to Apurva Padgaonkar and questioned societal assumptions about women's motives in relationships.

Divya Padgaonkar opens up about being called gold digger In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Divya said she does not mind the tag and even joked about it. “If you call me a gold digger, I am actually okay with it, or even a diamond digger for that matter. When it comes to my husband and having the right partner in my life, I am pretty much successful. He is the gold I was trying to dig for all my life, and I found him,” she said.

She also questioned the assumptions behind such comments, noting that her lifestyle does not align with the stereotypes often associated with the term. “How can people be so stupid? Where is my Lamborghini? Where is my bungalow next to Juhu Beach? Where am I stepping out of my private jet? I am doing none of that. I travel economy. So where is all of that?” she added.

Divya said she refuses to let online labels define her and emphasised that she manages her own finances. According to her, many people are quick to assume that women marry for money, overlooking genuine relationships. She noted that her lifestyle remains simple and grounded, adding that she often shops at thrift stores and travels economy despite being a public figure.

Speaking about her relationship, Divya said her bond with Apurva has always been driven by love rather than material gain. She admitted that many people may not understand the depth of her commitment, but said the relationship has been worth the challenges she faced. Divya married Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple had been in a long-term relationship before tying the knot. According to his Instagram bio, Apurva is a restaurateur and gin influencer.