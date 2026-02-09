Divya Agarwal lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar? The 50's Bhavya Singh makes shocking claims
Bhavya Singh made allegations about Divya Agarwal's marriage during a reality show. She claimed Divya lives separately from her husband.
Actor and reality show star Divya Agarwal is currently fighting for her survival in the game show, The 50. In the recent episode, Divya got into a fight with Archana Gautam and Bhavya Singh, and the latter made shocking claims about her personal life. Bhavya called Divya a 'gold-digger' and claimed she doesn't live with her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.
Bhavya Singh makes shocking claims about Divya Agarwal's personal life
It all started when Divya had a fight with Archana and stated that Archana doesn't have a brain during the Bail and Buddhi task. The statement didn't go well with Bhavya Singh, who had been getting along well with Archana, and she decided to teach Divya a lesson. Later, when Divya was crying in the washroom, Bhavya refused to pass tissues to her.
Later, while talking to Sapna Choudhary and Aarya, Bhavya made some personal remarks about Divya and said in Hindi, "She’s such a fake woman—no wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast… You can check it on record—whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life. She’s a fake woman, being fake with everyone. Now she’ll sit with everyone and b**ch about them."
She then went on to make shocking claims about Divya's married life and said, "Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the... Aur maine phode the Aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh... aur na kabhi podcast par na kabhi kuch. Kabhi bolungi bhi nahi... kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha.. usmein mujhe involve kar diya in logon ne. Bheek maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke mere ghar aajao... aap mere paas aajao.. please milo mujhse. Alag rehti hai apne pati se... (The real fireworks went off at her house on Diwali… and I was the one who set them off. And till date, I’ve never spoken about it — not on any podcast, not anywhere. I never will either, because it was their own personal family matter. These people dragged me into it. They beg people in Mumbai, saying, ‘Come to my house, please come to me, please meet me.’ She lives separately from her husband)."
About Divya Agarwal's marriage
Divya tied the knot with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in February, 2024. The couple got married in a traditional Marathi ceremony in Mumbai. In May of the same year, there were rumours about the couple's separation, but Divya rubbished the rumours, saying, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they are expecting now – the babies or divorce ... none of it is happening (side eyes emoji). In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!" Now, Apurva is yet to react to Bhavya Singh's claims.
