Ravi Dubey on his chiseled body: In the best shape that I haven’t been in years

Ravi Dubey’s latest before and after photo of physical transformation on Instagram took his fans, friends and colleagues by surprise. The actor, who’s seen flaunting chiseled abs and torso, shares that it took him three months to reach here and there’s “still a long way to go”.

“I’m still not in the shape that I want to be in. But I’m slowly getting there. There’s a certain project that requires me to do this. I’m not at the liberty to talk about it right now… It’s just that I got excited in the midpoint because I’m in the best shape that I haven’t been in years. When you’re working on a project that expects you to build up there’s a collateral benefit. You start instilling a lot of disciple in your life. So I’m enjoying the process,” he says.

While wife, actor Sargun Mehta, who’s busy shooting, is pleasantly surprised at his dedication, Dubey shares his industry colleagues have also got excited. “They all know me that’s why they’re surprised and have been complimenting me (laughs)… the love I’ve been getting from my fans have been overwhelming,” he shares.

Dubey, who sweats out one-and-half hours daily in the gym and follows a strict diet, shares that there isn’t any shortcut to get a healthy body and urges people to not use external methods to build their physique.

“As they say it’s 80% about what you eat and 20% about exercising. So it’s difficult for a foodie like me but I’ve been doing it. My diet is divided into healthy meals, high on protein… those 30 eggs daily is must,” he adds.

The 37-year-old has always been fit but has never felt motivated earlier to get muscles. “Had I not been an actor, I don’t know if I would’ve invested so much time into fitness. Only a project can really motivate me to go to the gym other than that I don’t think it’s I never felt the need for having six or eight packs… Going forward I plan to find a comfortable balance because staying fit is crucial.”

Meanwhile, Dubey has finished shooting for the second season of the web series Jamai 2.0. And his upcoming project goes on floors soon.

“I’ve not taken up any finite show on TV since February 2017 after Jamai Raja ended. But I’ll continue doing non-fiction shows that don’t require longer commitments. I’m also discussing a few web and films offers,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON