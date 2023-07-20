Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season15 Episode 10: Is Marlo Hampton paying her latest boytoy Scotley Innis?

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta featured Marlo Hampton bringing Scotley Innis along to a brunch with the other Housewives and their families. Since the Housewives were meeting Scotley for the first time, the stakes were high for Marlo. Marlo flaunts Scotley at brunch with the other Housewives RHOA Season 15 Episode 10

In RHOA Season 15 Episode 8, Marlo went on a blind date with Scotley Innis of Hell’s Kitchen fame. Their first blind date seemed to be successful as the two shared decent chemistry.

Now it was time for Marlo to introduce her beau to other castmates. Although their interactions with Scotley seemed to be a little awkward, Scotley was pleasant throughout and the event went well.

But what do the Real Housewives of Atlanta really think about this whole incident?

Marlo playing Rent-a-Boyfriend?

The RHOA Aftershow gave each Housewife a chance to share their opinions Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield discussed their thoughts with Marlo. All three women agreed that it wasn’t very classy of some of the girls to ignore Scotley.

“I thought he was handsome. I mean he’s Jamaican, so 10 points for that,” Sanya shared.

Shereé added, “Y’all look so cute together. And you can tell the chemistry in person.”

However, Kandi Burruss seemed to hold a different opinion which she shared with Drew Sidora.

“I was thinking, okay, here she comes with another fake relationship.” Although Drew laughed at that, she did mention that “He seems to be really like, into her.”

Kenya Moore was by herself and did not hesitate to attack Scotley, saying that “He looked like a Christmas clown.

“He looked like a damn fool. [There] wasn’t enough money in his budget for him to go shopping, which is quite ironic.” The irony seems to be due to Kenya’s opinion that Marlo is paying Scotley to be her play pretend boyfriend.

“We know Marlo doesn’t show anything real in her life, so come on, like, don’t waste my time,” she added.

RHOA Season 15 Episode 11, titled, “Make Up, Slip Ups, and Cover Ups”, will premiere on Sunday, July 23.