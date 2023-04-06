Real Housewives of New Jersey newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda's friendship might end in flames

Real Housewives of New Jersey's new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, have had a short-lived friendship that has quickly turned into a scandalous feud. The two moms hit it off when they first joined the cast but things quickly went downhill once the other ladies got involved. Real Housewives of New Jersey- Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Teresa Giudice, Rachel Fuda

During a recent episode of RHONJ: After Show, both women gave their individual sides of the story to explain the breakdown of their friendship. According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Danielle claims that she was just engaging in "coffee talk" when she spoke about Margaret Josephs, while Rachel denies stirring the pot.

Danielle has been very vocal about her support for Teresa Giudice and her dislike for Margaret Josephs, so it's not surprising that she would get defensive about the situation. Rachel, on the other hand, seems to be trying to play it safe and stay neutral in the group.

While this feud may seem small compared to the drama of past seasons, it's refreshing to see some new faces in the mix. Danielle's quick wit and Staten Island accent make her a standout among the newbies, and fans are already predicting she could become the next Teresa Giudice once the OG star decides to move on.

Margaret Josephs also chimed in on the after-show, jokingly wondering why she's not invited to the coffee talk. But with all the drama brewing among the new cast members, it's clear that she may want to be careful what she wishes for.