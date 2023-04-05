'Don't want to be token black person' DJ Envy says no to Real Housewives of New Jersey

DJ Envy, the popular morning radio host, has confirmed that he and his family have been approached several times to join the cast of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but he has turned down the offer each time. The Queens native, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, told Page Six that he refused to be the “token black person” on the show and added that the beef and drama on the show are not his style. DJ Envy with wife Gia Casey(Getty Images)

“We have been asked a couple of times about joining the ‘Real Housewives,’ but I don’t think that’s for us,” said Envy. “When I see you fighting each other and flipping tables, that’s not my family.”

Envy, who is married with six children, has known some of the cast members, including Teresa Giudice, for many years, but he doesn't see himself hanging out with them often. He told Page Six, “When they go out and do certain things, it is just not my vibe.”

Although Envy is not interested in joining the popular reality show, he has a lot going on in his career. He and his co-host Charlamagne Tha God have signed a deal with BET and VH1 to air a one-hour edition of their radio show, "The Breakfast Club," starting on April 17.

Additionally, Envy and his wife are releasing a book called “Real Life Real Family,” and he has a new real estate reality show in the works with rapper 50 Cent.

Despite turning down the offer to join the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Envy's career is clearly on the rise, and he's excited about the new opportunities that are coming his way.