Rekha visits Indian Idol 12, 'sneak-attacks' Vishal Dadlani but he wants to dance with her. See pics

Veteran actor Rekha recently visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 and musician Vishal Dadlani has posted fun pictures from her visit. Vishal is on the judges' panel of the show, alongwith Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Singer Aditya Narayan is the show's host.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head. 2. Chance mila toh...of course I'mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever.(She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though...uff!) #IndianIdol2021 @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia."

Earlier, Sony TV, the channel that airs Indian Idol, shared a promo of special episode that would feature her. The episode is scheduled to be aired over the coming weekend. The contestants of the singing reality show are all set to present special performances for Rekha and sing songs from her famous films.

Last week, Neetu appeared on one of the weekend special episodes where she opened up about her late husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. She also recounted a time when they shot fun-filled romantic song, even as they were not even on talking terms. Neetu even claimed she had broken up with Rishi at the time.

Neetu also talked about Rishi had proposed to her via telegram. The 62-year-old star said that he was in Paris and she was in Kashmir shooting for a project, when she received a telegram from Rishi saying he missed her and loved her.

She also revealed that earlier she was Rishi Kapoor's wing-woman and always helped him in impressing girls until they started dating. She also shared that he always found her very cute and sweet and they used to call each other Bob, which was a special nickname they gave to each other.