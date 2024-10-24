RHONY star thanks Botox for making her look ‘better’ now than 20 years ago

Bethenny Frankel is thankful for cosmetic treatments, especially Botox. The Real Housewives of New York City star recently admitted that she looks “better” now than she did 20 years ago. During her Tuesday appearance on the Just B podcast, the 53-year-old opened up on dealing with hateful comments online from trolls who are “jealous” and “mad that I look better.” Bethenny Frankel admits she looks 'better' now than decades ago because of Botox(Instagram/ Bethenny Frankel)

RHONY star opens up on Botox use, shuts down haters

The Money Court host explained that she is not bothered by haters who criticise her for looking “completely different” because they are just “bitter” over how her facial features have enhanced after 50. “My jaw was much bigger, but, like, people commenting on someone else’s physical appearance… it’s like… being mad that I look better,” she said of her face before using Botox.

“Like, I literally look better, and they’re annoyed, and you can tell. And again, that’s a hater, and I like that,” Frankel went on, adding, “It’s annoying you that I look good. ‘Where’s the old Bethenny?’ It doesn’t f**king matter ’cause this is the new Bethenny, b**ch. Like, you’re so annoyed, and I love it ’cause the more you get annoyed, the more I know it’s working.”

Frankel continued to say that the public often gets triggered when someone resorts to alternative methods to improve their appearance. “People want people to stay. They get mad. ‘Ozempic, you’re doing Ozempic. I gotta catch you. I gotta be mad at you. But it’s just ’cause you’re lying,'” the reality TV star said in reference to the general outlook on the use of the diabetes drug for weight loss.

She noted that she understands the “lying part” and “leading people to believe that it’s about eating healthy and working out ’cause then it’s not presenting an accurate message.” However, Frankel claimed that “it goes deeper.” “I think people are mad that other people are allowed to now look good. They don’t like it,” she explained before adding, “I’ll do what I want. I’ll wear what I want. I’ll get done what I want. None of your f**king business. I’ll look how I want.”