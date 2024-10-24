Lana Del Rey's strong legs in video wow fans, fitness coach reveals the secret: ‘Ozempic can’t do that'

A video of Lana Del Rey signing autographs for fans is circulating on the internet, with netizens marvelling over her 'jacked' legs. A fitness influencer and coach, Jesse Marji, recently shared the clip and explained that the secret behind the singer's fit body and muscled thighs is power-lifting. Lana Del Rey arrived for the NMPA Annual Meeting at the Lincoln Center in June, looking ravishing in black.

“How is Lana Del Ray so jacket?”

Jesse captioned the post, “This is why Lana Del Rey is actually jacked + speculation about Ozempic/GLP-1’s usage. Sometimes, it’s as simple as picking up heavy objects and dropping them for fun.” The clip begins with the fitness coach marvelling at the singer's quads. She then talks about how thousands of people have been gushing at Lana's legs, wondering ‘what she does, what her routine is, and what she eats’. Jesse adds that it is all because of lifting weights in the gym.

The fitness influencer revealed that not only does the singer lift weights, but she also power-lifts. She added that Lana ‘trains for strength’, and while the internet has been debating whether her weight loss is a result of ‘Pilates, Ozempic, and running’, it is all because of her rigorous training.

In the clip, the fitness coach further explained that “Ozempic doesn't just make you feel not hungry, it also fixes your blood sugar' and ‘even if [Lana] does Ozempic, she was consistently lifting weights to retain the muscles on her body instead of just becoming ’Ozempic face' and ‘Ozempic butt’ like most people because they don't train and they are just left with loose skin.” The post also stated that the lack of hunger due to Ozempic, which leads to weight loss, causes people to eat less protein, causing muscle loss.

Lana Del Ray's interview

Earlier in 2019, Lana shared that she power-lifts, during an interview 'Coffee with Lana Del Rey' with 101.9 Kink.FM. When asked by one of the hosts to share a fun fact about her that no one knows, Lana said, “I power-lift. I am like a big weight trainer. Maybe you won't picture me at the gym. So, that's kind of an interesting side [of me]. I am more athletic, I guess.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, after her Coachella performance, Lana was criticised and praised by some fans for her drastic weight loss. While some speculated weight training and exercise as the reason, others credited it to Ozempic.