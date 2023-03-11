Ridhima Pandit reveals grandma's reaction after she told her she froze her eggs

Ridhima Pandit has said that her grandmother was impressed with her when she got to know that the actor will freeze her eggs. Ridhima was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT as a participant in 2021. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Natasha Suri on freezing her eggs)

Ridhima is among the few actors in India who have frozen their eggs and also talked about the advantage it has for women. Actors Mona Singh and Tannisha Mukerji have previously opened up on the subjects and shared their personal journeys. Speaking about her decision, Ridhima recalled her grandmother's reaction when she got to know about it.

“My 93-year-old grandmother is obsessed with me getting married. She was in disbelief when I told her about the procedure but appreciated the medical advancement and me for taking this step… my family is extremely progressive and more so my mother. I remember discussing the topic with her," Ridhima told ETimes in an interview.

She added, “When I asked her if I didn’t wish to get married, didn’t find the right person, or was focused on work but yearned to have a child, would she be fine with me preparing for it in advance and she replied, ‘Of course, just go for it and I hope you can inspire people with it.’ I am proud of my decision because so many friends are going in for this procedure."

Ridhima Pandit started her acting stint with the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant in 2016. She featured in several advertisement vidoes prior to the TV show. She was seen in ads for Veet, Harpic, Sunsilk, Dove, Fair & Lovely, Set Wet and Luminous, among many other brands. Later, she also worked in TV serials such as Haiwaan: The Monster.

Apart from fiction shows and TV ads, Ridhima has worked in two reality shows. She was a participant on Bigg Boss OTT and the ninth season of Rohit Shetty's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Thanking the world of television for her career, Ridhima Pandit had tweeted last year, “From introducing me to the World of imagination to getting me introduced to each one of you, television has been my backbone and I never in my wildest dream thought it will welcome me with such big open arms."

