Rohit Roy slams celebs 'walking their pets' but never 'carrying a plastic bag': 'Who picks up the s**t?'

Rohit Bose Roy has mocked celebrities who are seen 'walking their pets' but never 'carrying a plastic bag'. This is not the first time he has taken a jibe at celebs.
MAY 28, 2021
Rohit Bose Roy wondered who cleans up after the canine 'babies' answer nature’s call.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy on Friday took a jibe at celebrities who are seen 'walking their pets' but never 'carrying a plastic bag'. He wondered who cleans up after the canine 'babies' answer nature’s call.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote, "All our dear celebs seeing ‘walking their pets’ look sooooo cool n classy in their perfect ‘walk the pet’ attire... never seen any of them carrying a plastic bag though wonder who picks up the sh*t once their babies are done?!?"

Reacting to his tweet, Rohit's brother Ronit Bose Roy tweeted, "Puraani aadat hai logon ki (it's an old habit of people), to leave behind a mess for others to clean up."

Several Twitter users also reacted. One wrote, "Good point. Haven't seen any of them feeding strays either. But perhaps they do it through their staff and NGOs." Another said, "thats Indian...not only celebs all .....in west they carry poop bags."

This is not the first time that he has mocked the celebs. Earlier this month he had tweeted, "I always wonder how these actors get ‘spotted’ all over the city??? I must be such a bloody nobody that I don’t get spotted anywhere I gotta start dressing better for the gym, airport, hospital etc..."

Also Read | Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards delayed by a month, will take place in late March

Rohit has done many television serials like Sanjivani, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan. He has also acted in Bollywood films such as Kaabil, Fashion, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Paltan, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment and Plan among others. Rohit was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga.

Earlier this year, Rohit opened up about being a product of television. Speaking with Hindustan Times, he said, "TV has made me, and I can never deny its contribution to my career. Whatever I’m today is because of my show Swabhimaan. Even when I was doing all these big films, some of my friends used to shy away from TV saying, ‘Nahi yaar, lighting achhi nahi hoti, such garish sets, you don’t look good’. But, I never thought on those lines. Every medium has a different demand, you’ve to melt into the medium."

