Rohit Saraf recalls someone tattooing his initials on 'their ring finger': 'I freaked out and ran away'

Actor Rohit Saraf has recalled an incident that took place a few years ago and made him 'feel weird' at that time. He said that a person tattooed his initials on their ring finger which made him freak out and he ran away from there. He added that it 'was extreme'.

Rohit Saraf featured in Dear Zindagi (2016) and The Sky is Pink (2019). He became popular for his portrayal of a lovestruck guy in Anurag Basu's crime-comedy Ludo. He followed the film with the Netflix series Mismatched the same year.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Rohit Saraf said, “I don’t necessarily know of any weird gestures, though I did feel weird about one thing at that time when it happened six years ago. Someone tattooed my initials on their ring finger, and I felt that it was extreme. I freaked out and ran away from there at that time but now when I think about it, I realise how sweet and what a huge commitment it was and I appreciate it. However, at that time I found it extremely weird and didn’t know how to deal with it but to just run away.”

On a sweet gesture from his fans, Rohit said, “I don’t think I can choose one, but some time ago, I was on this fans’ zoom call with about 100 odd people. There, some of them sang for me. When I say 'sang', they didn’t just sing but they sang with their hearts and how beautifully...I remember sitting there amongst hundreds of people plus my team, and I ended up getting so emotional and overwhelmed. I think that is one of the most beautiful feelings I have ever felt."

Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra's sunny weekend with red swimsuit and refreshing drinks, see pics

Rohit Saraf will be next seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. His short, Star Host, is one among six stories that aim to chronicle modern-day love. In the Anand Tiwari-directed segment, Rohit features as house host Aditya, who strikes a bond with his guest Tara, played by Simran Jehani.

Produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, Feels Like Ishq is scheduled to be released on July 23.