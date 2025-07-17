Ronit Roy reacts to buzz around him joining Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa as new Vanraj Shah

There have been rumours that Ronit Roy will be taking on the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa after Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit. Now, the actor has come forward to set the record straight. A report by News 18 claimed that Ronit Roy will be joining the team as the new Vanraj Shah.

Ronit clears the air

At the moment, Rupali Ganguly’s show, which was a hit in terms of ratings, is facing a slump. According to reports, the makers are considering introducing new characters and plotlines in a bid to revive the show's popularity and boost its ratings.

In connection with this, it was claimed that Ronit is taking over the role of Vanraj. Sudhanshu left the show midway in 2024 after portraying the character for four years. Responding to the rumours, Ronit told TellyChakkar, "I'm not doing Anupamaa - the news is completely false, and I won't be playing Vanraj."

A source close to the show also refuted the rumours. “There haven't been any developments regarding Vanraj on the show. These are just speculations and there isn't anything true about it.' Ronit Roy has also shared with various media portals that he isn't doing the show; the speculations regarding his entry in Anupamaa are completely false,” the insider told Midday.

More about the buzz

About Anupamaa

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the show has become a fan favourite over the years since its premiere on July 13, 2020. Led by Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role.

Lately, there have been many shocking exits from the show. After a successful four-year run, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the role of Vanraj Shah, shocked everyone when he announced quitting the show. Following the 15-year leap, many actors have quit the show, including Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Kunwar Amar Singh.