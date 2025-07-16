Ronit Roy to join Anupamaa as new Vanraj Shah, not Kyuki; will replace Sudhanshu Pandey: report

The team is Anupamaa are revamping the storyline in a major way by casting Ronit Roy as the new Vanraj Shah, according a report by News 18. This development follows the exit of actor Sudhanshu Pandey, whose departure left the character absent from the screen. The show, which recently saw a dip in ratings after a generation leap, is now aiming to regain momentum by bringing back strong, familiar characters. Ronit Roy may soon replace Sundhanshu Pandey as new Mr Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa

Ronit Roy to soon debut on the show

According to sources, Ronit Roy will soon make his debut on the show, stepping into the role viewers have long known as ‘Mr Shah’. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly continues in the lead as Anupamaa, whose current arc sees her rebuilding her life in Mumbai through her culinary talents and dancing skills.

Speculation is also growing around actor Gaurav Khanna's possible return as Anuj Kapadia. Though his character exited post-leap, Gaurav hinted in a recent interview that his departure was only “a comma,” suggesting a potential comeback at a later stage.

Separately, Ronit also addressed the buzz about his rumoured return as Mihir in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While fans were eager to see him back alongside Smriti Irani’s Tulsi, Ronit confirmed he won’t be part of the new version.

In an interview with Etimes, Ronit said, “I’m happy that they decided to bring back Kyunki. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me. But it’s a show that’s been very close to my heart. I’m not against doing long-running shows or returning to TV. But there’s still a lot that needs to change in the television space, even after 25 years. Once those changes happen, I’d be open to coming back. Until then, I’m happy where I am.”

About Anupamaa

Since its premiere on 13 July 2020, Anupamaa has remained one of the most-watched shows on Indian television, largely due to Rupali Ganguly’s compelling performance and the show's emotional storytelling. With Ronit Roy stepping in and key characters potentially returning, the show might be poised for another surge in popularity.