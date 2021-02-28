Rubina Dilaik has not discussed Kavita Kaushik’s allegations with Abhinav Shukla. Here is why

Rubina Dilaik said that she has not confronted her husband Abhinav Shukla about Kavita Kaushik’s allegations that he sent her messages of a ‘violent’ nature several years ago, due to which they stopped talking. Kavita and her husband Ronnit Biswas made these claims on Bigg Boss 14, which Abhinav denied.

In a new interview, Rubina said that she trusts Abhinav completely and is convinced that there is no truth in Kavita’s allegations. She added that there is no point in raking up something that is a ‘facade’.

“Why discuss things where you have faith and you know that it is all a facade, nothing else? Isme koi sachchai hoti, toh apne aap mein ek roop le leta (If there was any truth to it, it would have become a huge deal),” Rubina told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

“Jo cheez wahi pe dhasth ho gayi, uska matlab uska koi wajood hi nahi tha. Jiska wajood hi nahi tha, usko discuss karke, khuredke kya faayda (If it got buried then and there, it means it never happened. What is the point of discussing and raking up something that never happened)?” she added.

Kavita and Ronnit came face-to-face with Rubina and Abhinav on Bigg Boss 14 and set the record straight about some serious allegations that had been made. In now-deleted tweets, Ronnit claimed that Abhinav had a ‘serious alcohol problem’ and accused him of messaging Kavita late in the night ‘wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours’.

On the show, Kavita alleged that Abhinav sent her messages that were not obscene but of a ‘violent nature’, and she had to threaten to call the cops on him to make him stop. Abhinav said that he would like to see the messages and denied that he was ever violent with her. He added that he and Rubina would deal with the matter legally. However, host Salman Khan intervened and asked everyone to let bygones be bygones.