Monday, Apr 21, 2025
Rubina Dilaik hits back at Asim Riaz fans over death threat to husband Abhinav Shukla: ‘My silence is not my weakness’

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 21, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to address the death threats her husband Abhinav Shukla received.

Actor Abhinav Shukla has allegedly received a death threat from a social media user claiming to be a part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang after his wife Rubina Dilaik's spat with Asim Riaz. Now, Rubina has reacted to the threats, condemning the behaviour, issuing a warning to Asim's fans. Also read: Actor Abhinav Shukla gets death threat from ‘Bishnoi gang’ member after wife Rubina's spat with Asim Riaz

The death threat reportedly comes after a verbal tiff between Abhinav’s wife Rubina and rapper Asim on the show Battleground.
Rubina Dilaik warns Asim Riaz's fans

Rubina took to Instagram to address the death threats her husband Abhinav received, sharing a screenshot of one such message on her Instagram story. The message is reportedly from an Asim Riaz fan. The actor condemned the fan's behaviour.

An angry Rubina wrote, “My silence is not my weakness! Don't test my patience."

Her Insta Story.
Her Insta Story.

Abhinav also shared screenshots of one such shocking message, writing, “All this for a disagreement on a show”.

Abhinav gets death threat

The death threat reportedly comes after a verbal tiff between Abhinav’s wife, Rubina and rapper Asim on the show Battleground, a news agency ANI report said. Soon after the episode aired, Abhinav was allegedly targeted on social media, with the threat referring to the recent shooting incident at Salman Khan's house.

Abhinav shared a series of screenshots and videos on his X handle, wherein it was visible that the threat message was sent on Instagram by a user named Ankush Gupta. "I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47," the threat message read in Hindi. It further said, "Consider this your final warning. Say anything about Asim, and your name goes on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi stands with Asim."

About Asim and Rubina’s fight

As per a report by India Today, the Bigg Boss 13 alum was asked to leave the reality show Battleground following an altercation with fellow judges Rubina and Abhishek Malhan. The clash, which occurred on April 17, apparently got out of hand, prompting the production team to intervene and call off the shoot.

“What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot,” the source said. According to sources, the altercation between Asim and Abhishek reportedly got so intense that Asim was asked to leave the show.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On