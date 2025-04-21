Abhinav Shukla gets death threat from ‘Bishnoi gang’ member after wife Rubina's spat with Asim Riaz

Television actor Abhinav Shukla has allegedly received death threat from a social media user claiming to be a part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Abhinav Shukla urged the police to take firm and prompt action against the death threat.

The death threat reportedly comes after a verbal tiff between Shukla's wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on the show "Battleground", a news agency ANI report said. Soon after the episode aired, Shukla was allegedly targeted on social media, with the threat referring to the recent shooting incident at Salman Khan's house.

Shukla shared a series of screenshots and videos on his X handle, wherein it was visible that the threat message was sent on Instagram by a user named Ankush Gupta.

"I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47," the threat message read in Hindi.

It further said, "Consider this your final warning. Say anything about Asim, and your name goes on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi stands with Asim."

Shukla also posted a screen recording of the sender's Instagram profile, mentioning that the person appeared to be from Chandigarh.

In his X post, the actor tagged Punjab and Chandigarh Police and said, "DEATH THREATS to my family! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh/Mohali. Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report @DGPPunjabPolice."

The incident comes just a week after Salman Khan received fresh death threat. Reports said that the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline received a threatening message, claiming that they would kill the actor after entering his house and blow up his car with a bomb.

Last year, shots were fired at Salman's house, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, by shooters associated with the Bishnoi gang. Following this, the actor's security was also beefed up. This was the fifth time that the actor received a threat to his life in the last two years.

Mumbai Police reportedly filed a complaint against unknown persons in connection with the fresh death threat, with sources saying that the authorities were trying to trace the origin of the threat message.