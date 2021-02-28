Rubina Dilaik laughs off Abhinav Shukla’s claim that she wanted a divorce because he didn’t get her coffee

Rubina Dilaik refuted Abhinav Shukla’s claim that they almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She said that he conveniently mentioned ‘one of the many thousand examples’ that caused a rift between them.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had confessed that her and Abhinav’s marriage had hit a rough patch and they might have been divorced, were it not for the show.

When radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Rubina about Abhinav’s coffee remark, she jokingly said that she would ‘punch him’ after the interview for saying such a thing. “One of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said. We are two strong individuals, as they say in our contemporary times -- alpha male and alpha female,” she said, explaining the reason behind their problems.

Earlier this month, Abhinav had told Siddharth about why they were on the verge of a divorce -- he ‘forgot to bring her coffee’. He elaborated, “We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai, sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months.”

Rubina and Abhinav had their share of ups and downs on the show, including massive arguments. However, she stood by him like a pillar of strength when it mattered the most, such as when Kavita Kaushik accused him of sending her messages ‘of a violent nature’ several years ago or Rakhi Sawant made advances at him.

According to a poll conducted by Colors, Rubina and Abhinav were adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of Bigg Boss 14. Responding to the win, he had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”