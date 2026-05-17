Rubina Dilaik on facing constant trolling over age, botox rumours: ‘My reactions were so intense’

Actor Rubina Dilaik has opened up about being at the receiving end of constant trolling over her appearance and age. The actor revealed that social media users often speculate about her undergoing cosmetic procedures like botox and facelifts, admitting that there was a phase when the harsh comments would deeply affect her emotionally. Rubina Dilaik got married to Abhinav Shukla in Shimla in June 2018.

Rubina on trolls In an interview with Zoom, Rubina opened up about the harsh criticism she has faced over the years regarding her body, looks, and even her facial features. The actor shared that while the comments once affected her deeply, she has now learned to rise above the negativity and not let online trolling define her self-worth.

“I have heard so many trolls, not close ones, saying, ‘Buddhi ho gayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai, shayad botox karwaya hai, facelift surgery karwayi hai, body toning karwayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai’ (You’ve aged, you look strange, perhaps you’ve had botox, facelift surgery, body toning, you look odd). All of that. One thing I have realised is that I do not have control over what others think. What I do have control over is how I choose to respond to them,” Rubina said.

She further shared that there was a time when such comments would trigger strong reactions and deeply affect her. However, with time, she realised that giving trolls that kind of power only makes it easier for them to know exactly how to push her buttons.

The actor added, “In the past, my reactions were so intense that they affected me in some way. But later I realised that if I allow them to dictate my feelings, they will always find a way to push my buttons. Therefore, the best approach is to focus your energy on recognising that what you possess, others cannot have, and what others cannot have, they will continue to discuss… Every girl and every woman simply wants to look a certain way. It is unfortunate that people are normalising the notion that unless you have full lips, botoxed cheeks, and a sculpted nose that makes everyone appear the same, you are falling behind. But if we all must look alike, how can we appreciate the fact that God created each of us uniquely?"

Rubina concluded by emphasising the importance of individuality, describing such traits as "your own God-created USPs."

More about Rubina Rubina got married to Abhinav Shukla in Shimla in June 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, while sharing pictures with their babies along with photos from celebrations at home, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”

After winning the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina is now set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show also features Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Singh, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Farrhana Bhat, among others. The show is expected to air around late June or early July on Colors TV and JioHotstar. An official release date has yet to be announced.